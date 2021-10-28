Bill Murray Reveals He Is Part Of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Bill Murray recently revealed that he was filming for a Marvel movie. During a conversation with FAZ, he opened up about working on Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch as well as Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

According to Variety, Murray said he's "not interested in these huge comic book adaptations." However, he took the undisclosed role in MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as he wanted to work with director Peyton Reed, "I got to know the director - and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director."

Murray also hinted at his role being a one-off, as he doesn't think he'll come back for another Marvel movie in the future. "The director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried out what it's like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don't think I need that experience a second time," he added.

While it is unclear who Murray will be playing in the film, Quantumania is set to bring back Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp/Hope van Dyne, Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. The film will also see Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie, who was played by Emma Fuhrmann in Endgame. According to reports, the new film could possibly see Cassie become a superhero.

The film's plot details are still under wraps but after the final episode of Loki's first season, reports have revealed that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will be Quantumania's big baddie. Notably, Kang is set to be the biggest threat in MCU after Thanos.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.