Fast And Furious 9: Vin Diesel Hints At Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Appearing In The Franchise

Vin Diesel, who is gearing up for the release of F9, recently teased the possibility of Meadow Walker making an appearance in the upcoming Fast and Furious film. For the unversed, Meadow is the daughter of Vin's co-star Paul Walker, who famously starred in the franchise before his death.

On the episode of E! News Daily Pop, Vin Diesel opened up about what fans can expect from the film. When asked about Meadow's involvement in the series, he said, "I would not count anything out. Let me just - without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out."

Vin often shares pictures with Meadow on his Instagram account and has remained close since Paul died. The then 40-year-old actor passed away after he met with a single-car crash in November 2013.

Diesel's comments come shortly after he was all praise for Meadow, who is also his god-daughter. The actor had said that she "takes good care of me."

Talking about keeping in touch with Meadow, he had said, "She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that. I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie."

Coming back to the film, Vin recently confirmed that the franchise will end with Fast 11. The actor said that despite the huge fan following, the franchise needs to come to an end. He added, "Every good story needs a finale."

Fast 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster and others, also marks the return of Sung Kang who played Han Lue, a former member of the original group, who was believed to have been killed.