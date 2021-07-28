    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prison Break Star Wentworth Miller Opens Up Autism Diagnosis, Says The News Was 'A Shock But Not A Surprise'

      By
      |

      Wentworth Miller, best known for starring in the serial drama Prison Break, has revealed that he has autism. The 49-year-old actor opened up about his condition on Instagram Tuesday, said he received a formal diagnosis of autism a year ago, admitting that the news was "a shock but not a surprise".

      Wentworth Miller

      "This isn't something I'd change," he added. "No. I get – got – immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated... I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them... thank you (sic)," Miller wrote alongside a blank white square.

      Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication The actor, a graduate from Princeton University, said that he will now be "re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens (sic)".

      Miller also criticised the diagnostic process for adults, calling it "a long, flawed process in need of updating". "I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old," he wrote.

      The actor, who has been out since 2013, has been vocal about his struggles with mental health and how he tried to kill himself as a teenager.

      Comments
      Read more about: wentworth miller prison break
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X