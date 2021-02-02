    For Quick Alerts
      Saved By The Bell Star Dustin Diamond Passes Away At 44; Wendy Williams & Other Celebs Pay Tribute

      By
      |

      Dustin Diamond, popularly known for his character Samuel Screech Powers in the popular sitcom Saved by the Bell, passed away at the age of 44. The tragic news was shared by his representative stating that Dustin passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, due to carcinoma.

      dustin diamond

      According to People magazine, Dustin breathed his last after a battle with cancer on Monday morning in a Florida hospital. He was diagnosed with cancer and hospitalized just three weeks ago. The late actor's representative said, "We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond's passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

      Many Hollywood stars took to Twitter and paid tribute to the late actor. Tori Spelling, who had shared her first on-screen kiss with Diamond shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, in part: "He's an icon to me professionally and personally. RIP Samuel love, your Violet ❤️"

      Wendy Williams wrote on Twitter, "Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and fans of actor #DustinDiamond who passed away today at the age of 44 after a short battle with cancer." Take a look at the posts,

      After starring in Yogi's Great Escape, Good Morning, Miss Bliss, and Saved by the Bell, Dustin continued to reprise his role in the franchise spinoffs, including Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Over the years, he had continued to appear in films including, Made (2001), Pauly Shore Is Dead (2003), Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003), Tetherball: The Movie (2010), All Wifed Out (2012) and College Fright Night (2014).

