US Box Office: F9 Reigns Over July 4th Weekend; Boss Baby 2 & Zola See A Strong Opening

While theatres are slowly opening in India, one city at a time, the US market has been seeing a box office boom thanks to the 4th of July weekend. The festive releases ranged from family-friendly animated films to thrillers and action entertainers. Apart from holdover releases like F9: The Fast Saga and A Quiet Place Part II, new releases include The Boss Baby 2, The Forever Purge and Zola.

While the box office numbers were not record-breaking, Variety.com reported an improvement in the 2020 edition. With 20% of US theatres still closed, overall revenues have tallied just $71 million over the weekend. According to Comscore, before the pandemic, the period between July 2 to July 4 would usually mark $150 million and $200 million at the box office.

Despite the three new nationwide releases over the 4th of July weekend, Vin Diesel's F9 triumphed and collected $24 million. The film's ticket sales reportedly recorded a decline of 66% from its previous outing but recorded $32.7 million more on Monday, bringing the domestic total to $125.8 million. At the international box office, F9 generated $23 million this weekend and $374 million since its release.

The film is expected to cross $500 million by next week, which will make it the only Hollywood release to exceed that benchmark since 2019.

Bollywood Films 2021 First Quarterly Report: Roohi, Mumbai Saga Try To Entice The Audience Back To Theatres

Meanwhile, The Boss Baby 2 marked a solid start for pandemic times and collected $17.36 in its first three days. The Forever Purge pulled in $12.75 million over the weekend and Zola kicked off with a strong $2.4 million from 1,468 theatres.

On the other hand, A Quiet Place Part II which released last month grossed $4.2 million in its sixth weekend, and is estimated to bring in $5.5 million through Monday, by which its ticket sales are expected to reach $145 million.

Black Widow Critics Review: Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Standalone Film Garners Heaps Of Praise

According to Variety.com, the ticket sales trend is expected to go upwards with the release of Disney and Marvel's superhero tentpole Black Widow, set to open on July 9 in theatres and on Disney Plus.