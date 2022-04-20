Ezra Miller Arrested for Second-Degree Assault In Hawaii After Attacking Woman With A Chair

Ezra Miller recently seen in Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has been arrested for a second-degree assault. A CNN report revealed that the star was taken into custody on Tuesday morning (April, 19) on suspicion following an incident at a private residence in Pahoa.

Ezra Miller's Projects At DC And Warner Bros. Put On Pause After Arrest: Report

The DC star best known for playing the role of a superhero in The Flash, has landed himself in legal trouble for the second time in the last month. According to a news release by the Hawaii Police Department, the latest incident took place in the district of Puna, near the town of Pāhoa.

The report said, "During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut."

The police revealed that the woman injured at the private residence refused treatment. Meanwhile, Miller has been released from jail pending further investigation.

Notably, In March 2022, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident in a karaoke bar in Hilo. Reports revealed that the DC star attacked a couple after being disturbed by the song they were singing. After receiving bail, Miller reportedly attacked the couple in their hotel room again, post which a restraining order was filed.

After Fantastic Beasts 3, Ezra Miller is set to be seen in his solo DC film titled The Flash. The film will follow Miller's superhero character Flash as he discovers the extent of his powers and travels through parallel universes to save the world. The Flash is currently slated for release in summer 2023.