Warner Bros. Reveals Unseen Footage From Aquaman 2, Black Adam, The Flash & More

Warner Bros. unveiled the first-look footage from Jason Momoa's upcoming superhero film Aquaman And The Lost City. The film is a sequel to Jason's standalone Aquaman released in 2018. The footage was shared by the studio's official Instagram account.

Apart from Aquaman 2, the video clip also gave a glimpse at the upcoming lineup of highly-anticipated superhero films including The Flash and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. The compilation video titled as The World Needs Heroes also shows Catwoman and Batman's interaction in Gotham city.

The Aquaman 2 footage being the shortest of the bunch briefly shows Jason Momoa in front of ancient ruins and on the Atlantean throne. Momoa can be heard saying "What could be greater than a king? A Hero"- reportedly an audio clip lifted from 2018's Aquaman.

Ezra Miller's The Flash standalone has been one of the awaited releases since Justice League. The clip gave a look at his new speedy superhero suit and hinted at his quest across different timelines. Take a look at the post,

Meanwhile, from Black Adam, the studio also provided a first look glimpse at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate as well as Justice Society of America: Atom Smasher played by Noah Centineo, followed by Hawkman played by Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindel's Cyclone.

Dwayne Johnson who plays the leading role of Black Adam can be heard saying, "My son dreamt of a better world that's why he saved me."

Warner Bros. is gearing up for several DC releases beginning with Robert Pattinson's The Batman slated to release in theatres on March 4 followed by Black Adam debuting on July 29, and The Flash which will be hitting the big screens on November 4, 2022. The final release of the year for the studio will be Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom on December 16.