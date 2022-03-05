Kim Kardashian Shows Support For Pete Davidson After Ye's Disturbing Music Video, Drops West From Social Media

Kim Kardashian has dropped the West last name from all her official social media accounts after being declared single legally by a judge earlier this week. According to People is having the best time with her boyfriend Pete Davidson and is "relieved' with the court order. The beauty mogul is now openly been showing support for her boyfriend after Rapper dissed Pete in his latest music video.

For the unversed, Kanye West recently dropped the Eazy music video featuring a cartoon version of Pete and mocking him. Post the video release, director James Gunn defended the comedian's personality and called him the "sweetest" guy he knows. While Kim did not react to the music video, she liked James' tweet to show support for Davidson.

Gunn's tweet read, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect." Notably, Pete starred in James Gunn's recent release The Suicide Squad.

The music video received a lot of backlash from fans and netizens who called it disturbing and Gunn agreed. While responding to a fan comment on the same tweet, the filmmaker further added, "I've been on set with Pete & I see how he treats all of the crew & background actors. I've been to restaurants & see how he treats the staff. I've seen how he treats his longtime friends. I've seen how he treats fans."

Meanwhile, a source close to Kim told People that the reality TV star is having the best time with Pete. The report added, "She is relieved that it's official though. She isn't looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final. She is in a very happy place right now. It's taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life."

On the home front, Kardashian is also overjoyed about her kids doing great. She shares four kids with Kanye West, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.