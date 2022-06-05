Queen Elizabeth Appears Alongside Paddington Bear, Reveals What’s In Her Famous Handbag: WATCH

Queen Elizabeth II left everyone delighted after she appeared in a surprise video with the Paddington Bear during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of her accession. The 96-year-old stole the show after appearing in a mini-movie with the animated bear.

The British monarch may have skipped the star-studded music concert celebrating her 70 years on the throne, but she was seen with the bear at Buckingham Palace for an afternoon tea party.

In a pre-recorded video, we see the Queen showing off her acting skills as she appeared alongside the CGI bear voiced by Ben Whishaw. The adorable short film has now gone viral on social media in which the monarch is seen patiently tolerating a tea-slurping Paddington who, upon realising his mistake, attempts to pour tea for Her Majesty. However, he then ends up stomping over a pastry on the table which covers up a footman in cream.

In order to make amends for his mistake, Paddington takes off his red bucket hat to offer the Queen his secret treat from a reserve supply. The video ends with the Peruvian-born bear congratulating the Queen on her reign by saying, “Happy Jubilee, Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.” This is followed by her Majesty simply replying, “That’s very kind.”

Meanwhile, during their quick chat, Paddington even opened up about his undying love for marmalade sandwiches and offers the Queen one from his stack. In return, the Queen takes out a stash of marmalade sandwiches from her black leather royal handbag and confides to the Bear: "I keep mine in here, for later." Take a look!

The aforementioned video became a showpiece moment for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and was followed by some emotional speeches from members of the royal family. This was followed by the audience being entertained by Diana Ross, the rock band Queen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Alicia Keys among others.