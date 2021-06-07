Queen Elizabeth 'Delighted' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Girl Lilibet Diana

Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021. The couple made an official announcement on June 6 that the mother and daughter are back home and doing fine. Now, Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family have congratulated the couple on the birth of their daughter Lili, who is also the monarch's 11th great-grandchild.

Lilibet who is named after the Queen and her late grandmother Princess Diana, is Meghan and Harry's second child after Archie who was born in 2019. A statement from Buckingham Palace said, The royals, including Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, were delighted with the news of the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby girl in Los Angeles on Friday.

"Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana. The Queen, the Prince of Wales (Charles) and The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (William and Kate Middleton) are delighted with the news," the statement said.

Harry's brother William and Kate also tweeted separately from their Kensington Palace Twitter account and said, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Apart from the royal family, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent a congratulatory message through a tweet saying, "Many congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter."

Lilibeth is the first of the Queen's great-grandchildren to be born outside the United Kingdom. Notably, Prine Harry and Meghan relocated to California, US last year after they stepped back as frontline royals, as they were pursuing more independent lives.

A statement from the couple's press secretary on Sunday (June 6) said that their second child was born at 11.40 am on Friday (June 4). It added that the newborn weighed 3.48 kg, and both mother and child are said to be "healthy and well" and settling in at home.