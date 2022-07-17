Ryan Gosling Is All Praise For His 'The Gray Man' Co-Star Dhanush; Says He Is Incredible

Ryan Gosling will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming film The Gray Man, which is getting released on Netflix. The actioner, which is helmed by Russo Brothers, also features Chris Evans as another protagonist, and Indian actor Dhanush in a key role. In a recent media interaction, Ryan Gosling heaped praises on Dhanush and his 'incredible' talent.

"He is incredible. He is such a great actor. He has such an amazing presence on screen. He is so precise. He never made a mistake. We shot this fight sequence, we reshot it multiple times. We actually reshot that scene more than any other scene and it underwent so many different incarnations, and Dhanush never made a mistake. It seemed inhuman," said Ryan Gosling in his interview with The Quint.

"And he is just so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending like we were enemies or something because I just liked him so much," added The Gray Man actor who is highly impressed with the impeccable talent and craft of Dhanush. From Ryan Gosling's words, it is quite evident that the National award-winning actor has done an incredible job in the Russo Brothers directorial.

Chris Evans is playing the role of Lloyd Hansen, a former cohort at the CIA in The Gray Man. He is on a mission to track and kill Court Gentry AKA Sierra Six, played by Ryan Gosling. Dhanush, on the hand, appears as Avik Sen, a powerful assassin. The Gray Man, which is made with a massive budget of 200 Million, is based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name.

Ana De Armas appears as Agent Dani Miranda, who becomes a friend and confidant to Ryan Gosling's character Court Gentry while he is on the run. The Gray Man features an extensive star cast including Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard, in the other prominent roles. The Russo Brothers directorial is scripted by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.