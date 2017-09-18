 »   »   » HAPPY BIRTHDAY UPENDRA: Special Gift Ready For The Real Star On His Birthday!

Firstly, we would like to take this opportunity to wish the Real Star Upendra on his birthday today, September 18. The actor turns 50 this year and has dedicated his birthday to work for the society.

Upendra, who had previously started his political career with the beginning of his new political party, has now announced that he will work extra hard for the people on his birthday.

In addition to that, as a mark of his birthday today, a book on the Real Star will be released today. The book, 'Namma Uppi, Hattiradavaru Kandante' has been specially written for his 50th birthday.

A special thing to be noted here is that a close aid of Upendra has written the book on Upendra. The book will cover memoirs of Upendra's father, mother, brother and his close family and their perspectives about the Real Star.

According to the author, most of Upendra's childhood and private life is covered in the book which is sure to give more insights into the actor's life and what goes on in his impossible brain.

By the way, the book will not be available in market for at least a week after its release due to shortage of prints, even though the book is releasing today. Filmibeat team would like to wish Upendra a very happy 50th birthday!