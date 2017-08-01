 »   »   » RIP! Actor-Cricket Player Dhruv Sharma Passes Away Due To Multiple Organ Failure!

Dhruv Sharma, who was known for his excellent cricketing skills in Celebrity Cricket League, and an actor by passion, is no more.

The actor who was seen in the 2007 Kannada movie, Snehanjali, passed away today morning, August 1, due to multiple organ failure. The actor was a player for Karnataka Bulldozers and was often praised by Kichcha Sudeep for his skills.

Dhruv was deaf and mute. Even with his disabilities, the multi-faceted & multi-talented actor excelled in filmland and in sports as well.

Dhruv Sharma was born in Bengaluru to the businessman and part-time actor, Suresh Sharma. Dhruv Sharma was interesting in acting since he was a small boy.

The actor was seen in the movies, Snehanjali, Thippaji Circle and many more movies. The actor utilized his lip syncing skills to act in movies, despite his disabilities. The actor was lauded for his brilliant performance in his movies by many stars.

The entire Kannada film indusdtry is aghast at the loss of a fantastic actor and a skilled cricket player. Dhruv Sharma, huge respect to you, may your soul rest in peace!