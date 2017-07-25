 »   »   » Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeep To Release The Audio Of Kariya 2

Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeep will launch the audio of the upcoming Kannada movie, Kariya 2. It is the sequel to Kariya (2003) movie, which starred Darshan Thoogudeep in the lead role. It was directed by Prem.

The first part was declared a super-hit and brought the much needed fame to the then budding star, Darshan Thoogudeep. It was produced by Anekal Balaraj. Now, Kariya 2 is also produced by Anekal Balaraj under the banner, Santosh Productions.



The film team of Kariya 2 has invited Darshan to be the Chief Guest of the function and release the audio of Kariya 2, to which, the Challenging Star has reportedly agreed. Kariya 2 stars Santosh Balaraj and Mayuri Kyatari in the lead roles.



Yes, Santosh Balaraj is the son of producer, Anekal Balaraj. The sequel is directed by a relatively new director, Prabhu Srinivas. Soundtrack for the movie has been composed by Karan B. Krupa and the cinematography for the film is handled by Srinivas Dewamsam.



One speciality about this movie that is worth mentioning is that, for this movie, four highly talented stunt directors were roped in. Different Dany, Ravi Varma, Mass Madha and Vikram Mor are the four talented stunt directors.