 »   »   » WATCH ON TV: Dr. Vishnuvardhan's 201st Film, NAGARAHAVU, World Television Premiere On Zee Kannada!

Touted to be Dr. Vishnuvardhan's 201st film, Nagarahavu, created a lot of buzz when it was released in October 2016. The film will now be telecast on television by one of the leading Kannada channels, Zee Kannada.

With Ramya and Diganth playing the lead roles, a digitally recreated CGI version of late actor, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, has played the main role in the film.



Nagarahavu was extensively marketed as Dr. Vishnuvardhan's comeback film, posthumously, and was released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, apart from Kannada.



The film also was marked as the most important film of erstwhile Sandalwood queen, Ramya's career. Coincidentally, Nagarahavu was the last film that Ramya acted in, after which she dedicated her life to politics.



Challenging Star Darshan made a cameo appearance in a song from the film. The film's release time was a definitive festive season for Dr. Vishnuvardhan's fans as they got to see him in action again after a long time through CGI effect.



Nagarahavu is directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, who is famous for his Tollywood directorial, Arundhati. It was also his first Kannada directorial. Sajid Qureshi of Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd., produced the film while Sandalwood's in-demand music director Gurukiran composed the music for Nagarahavu.



Although it has been announced that the film will be telecast on Zee Kannada channel soon, the date and time has not been revealed yet. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the same.