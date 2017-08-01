 »   »   » Remembering Dhruv Sharma! Top 5 Movies Of The Actor!

Young actor and a brilliant cricket player, Dhruv Sharma is no more. The actor passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday, August 1, due to multiple organ failure which resulted in cardiac arrest.
Apparently, the talented artist was healthy and fine until on Saturday, he suddenly collapsed at his house, following which, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.
Today, August 1, the actor's soul has moved on the netherworld. He is survived by his parents, his wife and two daughters.
Dhruv Sharma was mute and deaf. Despite his disabilities, the actor excelled in multiple fields. He did not let his disadvantages get to him; instead, he overcame them in the most bravest manner.
He proved this by acting stupendously in a few films and by being one of the best players for 'Karnataka Bulldozers' team in Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).
As a token of remembrance to the lost talent, here we give you a list of his films. Take a look..
Snehanjali
DhruvSharma made his acting debut with the movie, Snehanjali. The film was released in 2007 and the actor was showered with lots of praises for his exceptional acting, eve though the film did not fare well at the box office.
The film also featured Anju Sharma, Anantnag, Suresh Sharma, Doddanna and others and was directed by Girish Kamplapur.
Neenandre Ishta Kano
Directed by T. N. Jayaram Reddy, Neenandre Ishta Kano featured Dhruv Sharma and Sharan in important roles.
Thippaji Circle
Starring Pooja Gandhi in the lead role, Thippaji Circle also saw Dhruv Sharma portray a supporting character. He was paired with Neha Patil in the movie. The movie was directed by Aditya Chikkanna.
Bengaluru 560023
The comedy entertainer, Bengaluru 560023, was mainly about the game, Cricket. In the movie, Dhruv Sharma essayed an important role alongside Karthik Jayaram, Chandan Kumar, Chikkanna, Rajiv and others.
Looty
Starring Isha Koppikar in the lead role, Looty also featured Dhruv Sharma in a vital role. Directed by Girish Kamplapur, the movie also featured Sadhu Kokila, Shwetha Pandit, Dilip and others.