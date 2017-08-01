 »   »   » Remembering Dhruv Sharma! Top 5 Movies Of The Actor!

Young actor and a brilliant cricket player, Dhruv Sharma is no more. The actor passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday, August 1, due to multiple organ failure which resulted in cardiac arrest.

Apparently, the talented artist was healthy and fine until on Saturday, he suddenly collapsed at his house, following which, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Today, August 1, the actor's soul has moved on the netherworld. He is survived by his parents, his wife and two daughters.

Dhruv Sharma was mute and deaf. Despite his disabilities, the actor excelled in multiple fields. He did not let his disadvantages get to him; instead, he overcame them in the most bravest manner.

He proved this by acting stupendously in a few films and by being one of the best players for 'Karnataka Bulldozers' team in Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

As a token of remembrance to the lost talent, here we give you a list of his films. Take a look..