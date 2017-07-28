 »   »   » H. D. Kumaraswamy's Biopic Mostly Shelved; Will We Ever Get To See The Movie Bhoomiputra?

A few months ago, a biopic was planned to be made on the life story of H. D. Kumaraswamy. The film titled, Bhoomiputra, was launched and even had released a few first look posters of the movie.
Despite having successfully completed the muhurat of the movie, Bhoomiputra, eventually did not materialize at all. According to our sources, the shooting for the movie has not begun yet!
Yet, there are a lot of rumours circulating in Gandhinagar. Some of the rumours suggest that the movie will either not start or is doubtful of starting.
Nonetheless, Kalasamrat S. Narayan was completely ready to portray the 20 months rule of H. D. Kumaraswamy into a movie. But, according to our sources, there are a lot of problems in that project.
It seems, producers are the ones who are being an obstacle to the movie. So, what is wrong? Will it start or not?
Hurdle – The Producers
Apparently, the producers of the movie, Bhoomiputra are giving second thoughts about making the movie. Even after months after the launch of the movie, not a single scene has been filmed. Seemingly, the producers are delaying the project.
Reason – No Money
If the producers are delaying the project, a question arises, "Why are they not starting the shoot for the movie?" Well, apparently the producers are not ready to answer that question too. It is speculated that the producers have money shortage and are looking forward to shelve the movie.
What Does The Director Have To Say?
Director of Bhoomiputra, Kalasamrat S. Narayan said, "The story, screenplay, hero Arjun Sarja, technicians and the entire team is ready. But the producers have not yet given the green signal to us. The producers are in no mood to talk about the movie at all."
Well, if that is the case, why did they even have to pick this subject up? The producers will be answerable to H.D.K's fans who were eagerly waiting for the release of Bhoomiputra.