 »   »   » H. D. Kumaraswamy's Biopic Mostly Shelved; Will We Ever Get To See The Movie Bhoomiputra?

A few months ago, a biopic was planned to be made on the life story of H. D. Kumaraswamy. The film titled, Bhoomiputra, was launched and even had released a few first look posters of the movie.

Despite having successfully completed the muhurat of the movie, Bhoomiputra, eventually did not materialize at all. According to our sources, the shooting for the movie has not begun yet!

Yet, there are a lot of rumours circulating in Gandhinagar. Some of the rumours suggest that the movie will either not start or is doubtful of starting.

Nonetheless, Kalasamrat S. Narayan was completely ready to portray the 20 months rule of H. D. Kumaraswamy into a movie. But, according to our sources, there are a lot of problems in that project.

It seems, producers are the ones who are being an obstacle to the movie. So, what is wrong? Will it start or not?

