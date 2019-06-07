English
    Sudeep & Rakshit Shetty Fans Upset With Darshan Film Robert's Director! Here's Why

    By
    |

    It's been raining posters in Sandalwood in the last few days. First, Kichha Sudeep took everyone by surprise when he released the boxing poster of Pailwaan. A few days back, Robert's first look was out too. It created a lot of buzz, as there is a lot of discretion maintained around Darshan's film. Yesterday, on the occasion of Simple Star Rakshit Shetty's birthday, the much-awaited film Avane Srimannaraya's poster was launched. But now, both Rakshit Shetty and Sudeep's fans are extremely upset with Robert's director Tharun Sudhir!

    Sudeep & Rakshit Fans Upset With Robert Director!

    Though Tharun Sudhir is now working with Darshan for Robert, he was once a upon time a good friends with Sudeep. He worked as the writer for Sudeep's Ranna, and had told in a press conference that he's ever greatful to Kichha for helping him through difficulties.

    However, when Pailwaan teaser launched and nearly everybody from the industry and outside congratulated Sudeep, Tharun refrained from commenting. Kichha's fans who noticed this expressed disappointment in Robert director's behavior. Is it because of Sudeep-Darshan rivalry? Well, we wouldn't know.

    On the other end, Rakshit Shetty fans are also upset with this filmmaker for comparing Avane Srimannarayana's with Bollywood's Phata Poster Nikla Hero. Tharun's choice of words is making everyone wonder if he genuinely wished Rakshit Shetty on his new film or was there a hint of mockery.

    Kamali Spoiler: Rishi Confesses His Love Accidentally; Kamali To Lose Memory In The Accident!

    Robert's director, however, has not commented on either of the issues. We also don't know if he personally called Sudeep to wish him for Pailwaan. Watch the space for more news and gossips from Sandalwood.

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
