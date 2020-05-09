    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      KGF Makers Set To Take Legal Action Against Telugu Channel For Telecasting Yash’s Film Illegally

      By
      |
      KGF: Chapter 1

      The makers of KGF: Chapter 1 are all set to take legal action against a Telugu TV channel for illegally telecasting the film on small-screen.

      The executive producer of KGF 1, Karthik Gowda confirmed on Twitter that they have proper evidence against the channel and will sue them. He wrote, "A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same."

      Notably, the Telugu version of KGF is yet to have its TV premiere as the makers have not yet sold the digital rights. However, Every^ channel recently telecasted the film without seeking permission from the producers.

      This culture is prevalent across South India. The local channels usually show no respect for intellectual property rights, and illegally telecast movies. Earlier, owners of a few local channels in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the intellectual property rights enforcement, and their offices were seized.

      Yash-starrer KGF, is one of the biggest hits of 2018. The Prashanth Neel's venture was distributed by Varahi Chalana Chitram in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It had grossed over Rs 20 crore from the two states. The pan-India project has globally earned over Rs 225 crore at the box office.

      The makers are now busy making part 2 of KGF. The shooting is currently on hold due to the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of Coronavirus, which has affected the entire world. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The makers have decided to release the film on July 30, 2020, however, due to the lockdown, it will get delayed.

