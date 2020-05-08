Say What! Amazon Prime Video Offers 55 Crores For Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2’s Digital Rights?

After KGF Chapter 1 emerged the most-viewed Indian movie of 2019 on Amazon Prime Video, the OTT giant is now in talks with the makers for the rights of its second installment. According to a few media reports, Amazon Prime has offered a whopping 55 crores to acquire the digital streaming rights of KGF Chapter 2.

For the unversed, the unprecedented pan-India success of the KGF franchise catapulted Rocking star Yash to new heights of fame and glory. KGF 1 was also the first Sandalwood film to have crossed the 200-crore milestone at the box office. Fans have ever since been eagerly awaiting the release of the second chapter of the film.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that there is a huge demand and a bidding war going on for Chapter 2’s satellite and streaming rights. However, there is no official confirmation about the quoted amount from team KGF or Amazon Prime Video. But the multi-lingual biggie, according to the last update from the makers, will first have its theatrical release on October 23 (Dushera) in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu respectively.

Director Prashanth Neel has already revealed that KGF Chapter 2 will be much bigger in terms of budget and grandeur than its predecessor. He has stated, "The first part was started without the idea of a pan-India release. In the places where we used have 2000 people per scene, we are now having 5000 people." (sic)

Produced by Hombale Films, the period-action drama also has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Achyuth Kumar, Nassar and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles.

