Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Prashanth Sambargi To Get Eliminated This Week?

After the shocking exit of TikTok star Dhanushree from Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the mini-screen audiences are eagerly waiting for the Saturday episode, when host Kichcha Sudeep will join the 16 contestants. Apart from having a candid chit-chat with the housemates and discussing various issues inside the house, the actor will also be evicting one among the nominated contestants.

Let us tell you that a total of 8 contestants have been nominated for the elimination process this time. Chandrakala, Divya S, Geeta, Nidhi, Nirmala, Prashanth Sambargi, Shubha and Vishwanath are currently on the nomination list. Well, with various voting result data and rumours doing the rounds on social media, looks like Prashanth might bid goodbye to the Kichcha Sudeep show.

Reportedly, the businessman, who made it to the headlines during the controversial Sandalwood drug case probe has received the least votes and has high chances of getting evicted this week. His abusive argument with Shamanth during the lockdown task had also turned many heads. Prashanth who lost his cool during the task, was seen nabbing and pinning down his opponent, which even shocked the other contestants. Several posts on social media also suggest that they were not really happy with his aggressive attitude and are now waiting for the host to question the same in the weekend episode.

On a related note, in Friday's episode, the contestants unanimously chose the best and worst performer of the week. Shamanth has been given the worst performer tag while Manju Pavagad became the best performer. Notably, Rajeev Hanu is the new captain of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

