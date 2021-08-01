Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Shubha Poonja And Shamanth Gowda Get Evicted In Double Elimination Week

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 this week were quite eventful. Sudeep interacts with the contestants and announces a shocking eviction segment on Saturday. He announced Shubha Poonja as the evicted contestant. The actress’ elimination came as a shocker to the housemates. The host also reveals that this weekend, there will be two eliminations that will take place, prior to the commencement of the finale week.

The Sunday episode begins with the housemates packing Shubha’s belongings post her exit from the glasshouse. Sudeep once again enters the house to interact with the contestants. He is seen pulling Vaishnavi Gowda’s leg and also enquires about Divya Suresh and Shamanth Gowda’s misunderstanding in a light-hearted manner.

This is followed by the host inviting Shubha on stage. The actress opens up about her Bigg Boss journey whilst shedding light on her personality traits. Sudeep also plays her journey video and we see Shubha expressing her desire to see Manju Pavagad lift the BB trophy.

Sudeep is then seen playing a game of yes or no cards and is seen asking housemates questions about other contestants. He also announces Manju as the winner of the final 'Kicchana Chappale' of the season. Sudeep then comes to the next elimination and reveals that Vaishnavi is the first contestant to be saved by the audience. This is followed by Manju, Aravind KP and Prashanth Sambargi also being saved this week.

While Shamanth Gowda and Divya Suresh were in the bottom two, host Kiccha Sudeep announced Shamanth as the evicted contestant. Shamanth bids adieu to the housemates and joins Sudeep on the stage. He opens up about his 110-day long Bigg Boss experience whilst Sudeep plays his journey video. On being quizzed about who may be the winner of the show, Shamanth states that Aravind could win the BB trophy.