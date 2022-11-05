Banaras Day 1 Box Office Collection: Jayatheertha's Romantic Drama Opens On A Decent Note!

Written and directed by Jayatheertha, Banaras is a Kannada romantic drama film that hit the screens on November 4. The film stars Zaid Khan as Sidharth Simha, marking his acting debut, and Sonal Monteiro in the role of Dhani, the female lead. The movie opened amid a decent buzz and gained a lukewarm response at the box office.

Banaras, as the title suggests, is a love story between two young people set against the backdrop of Kashi. Accordingly, the major part of the film was shot in Banaras with a few scenes being shot in Bengaluru. The film's dubbed versions were released in Tamil and Telugu on the same day.

The movie also stars Sujay Shastry as Shambu, Devaraj as Ajay Simha, Achyuth Kumar as Narayan Shastry, Barkath Ali as Peter Jackson, and Sapna Raj among others in key roles.

On the day of its theatrical release, Banaras made a decent amount of Rs 1 Crore. The movie recorded an overall 15.90 occupancy percentage on day one.

The movie's score and tracks are composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, who has become one of the most wanted musicians in the Kannada film industry. Banaras' cinematography is handled by Advaitha Gurumurthy and KM Prakash edited the film. Tilakraj Ballai and Muzammil Ahmed Khan jointly produced the movie on the NK Productions banner.