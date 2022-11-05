Banaras Day 1 Box Office Collection: Jayatheertha's Romantic Drama Opens On A Decent Note!

Written
and
directed
by
Jayatheertha,
Banaras
is
a
Kannada
romantic
drama
film
that
hit
the
screens
on
November
4.
The
film
stars
Zaid
Khan
as
Sidharth
Simha,
marking
his
acting
debut,
and
Sonal
Monteiro
in
the
role
of
Dhani,
the
female
lead.
The
movie
opened
amid
a
decent
buzz
and
gained
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
box
office.
Banaras,
as
the
title
suggests,
is
a
love
story
between
two
young
people
set
against
the
backdrop
of
Kashi.
Accordingly,
the
major
part
of
the
film
was
shot
in
Banaras
with
a
few
scenes
being
shot
in
Bengaluru.
The
film's
dubbed
versions
were
released
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
on
the
same
day.
The
movie
also
stars
Sujay
Shastry
as
Shambu,
Devaraj
as
Ajay
Simha,
Achyuth
Kumar
as
Narayan
Shastry,
Barkath
Ali
as
Peter
Jackson,
and
Sapna
Raj
among
others
in
key
roles.
On
the
day
of
its
theatrical
release,
Banaras
made
a
decent
amount
of
Rs
1
Crore.
The
movie
recorded
an
overall
15.90
occupancy
percentage
on
day
one.
The
movie's
score
and
tracks
are
composed
by
B
Ajaneesh
Loknath,
who
has
become
one
of
the
most
wanted
musicians
in
the
Kannada
film
industry.
Banaras'
cinematography
is
handled
by
Advaitha
Gurumurthy
and
KM
Prakash
edited
the
film.
Tilakraj
Ballai
and
Muzammil
Ahmed
Khan
jointly
produced
the
movie
on
the
NK
Productions
banner.