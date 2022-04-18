Ram Gopal Varma Predicts KGF 2's Final Collections Will Be A Nuclear Bomb Thrown On Bollywood

Director Prashanth Neel's latest outing KGF 2 is on a dream run. The action thriller featuring Yash in the lead role has been getting an overwhelming response ever since it released in theatres. Audiences are in awe of the thriller, and seems like revered director Ram Gopal Varma too has thoroughly enjoyed the film.

Apparently, he has been rooting for the team and slamming the other film industries for not hitting the mark. Recently, he shared a series of tweets in support of the team, one of which read, "The MONSTER success of KGF 2 is a clear proof that if money is spent on MAKING and not wasted on STAR RENUMERATIONS bigger QUALITY and BIGGEST HITS will come."

Slamming Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood industries and applauding Prashanth Neel, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Forget Hindi film industry, not even telugu and Tamil film industries ever took Kannada film industry seriously till KGF and now @prashanth_neel put it on the world map."

The director known for his tongue-in-cheek statements, went on to shower praises on the leading man Yash predicting that the film's final collection will be a nuclear bomb thrown at Bollywood. "Like very much how Rocky Bhai comes to Mumbai to machine-gun the villains, @TheNameIsYash is literally machine-gunning all the Bollywood stars opening collections and it's final collections will be a nuclear bomb thrown on Bollywood from Sandalwood" (sic), he tweeted.

Further targetting Bollywood, he affirmed that KGF 2's success will give the film industry nightmares for years to come. RGV tweeted, "@prashanth_neel's #KGF2 is not just a gangster film but It's also a HORROR film for the Bollywood industry and they will have nightmares about it's success for years to come."

Well, Ram Gopal Varma's latest tweets have surely bifurcated netizens into two. While many praise the director for speaking up the truth, a few feel it was too insensitive to compare a successful film with other unsuccessful ones in the race.

On a related note, KGF 2 released on April 14.