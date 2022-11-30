Rishab Shetty's Kantara Is Set To Release In Tulu On December 2 In India!

Kantara Poster Photo Credit: Internet

Kantara, the divine blockbuster which was released on September 30, went on to become the highest-grosser in Karnataka ever. The movie, which was written, directed, and enacted by Rishab Shetty is now a proud member of the Rs 400 Crore club, worldwide. The movie garnered widespread acclaim and became successful only due to positive word-of-mouth and the efficient work of the non-technical and technical team of the film. The movie officially surpassed the collections of Yash-Prashanth Neel's KGF 2.

Kantara depicts the religious and cultural aspects of the south Indian region, especially Tulu Nadu's customs in an elaborate way. With a decent backdrop of a village, the movie explores the age-old concept of conflict between man and nature. How the supreme power and nature come together to put an end to man's greed is depicted in the film using a myth and legend. The director was keen on taking his thought of making the world experience the practices of Tulu Nadu were successful. Rishab Shetty believes in "The more regional the film is the more exposure it gets."

The movie was released in Kannada at first. Due to the widespread positive response, it was later dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi to a blockbuster performance at the box office. However, the makers of the film, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films decided to release the movie in Tulu, a language native to Mangaloreans. The Tulu version of Kantara, therefore, is going to hit the screens on December 2. The movie's Tulu version was already playing in overseas theatres on November 25.

The movie stars Sapthami Gowda in the female protagonist's role, and actors like Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Shine Shetty among others played some crucial characters in the film. The movie is available to watch in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada on Amazon Prime Video.

The film's cinematography is handled by Aravind S Kashyap. B Ajaneesh Loknath scored the fantastic background music and tunes for the film. KS Prakash and Pratheek Shetty edited Kantara.