 »   »   » Bruhaspati Movie Review: A Watchable Affair!

After his maiden venture bit the dust, Manoranjan Ravichandran, son of V Ravichandran, is all set to present himself as Bruhaspathi to the audience. Bruhaspati is a remake of Tamil blockbuster, Velai Illa Pattadhari, where Manoranjan would be donning the role of Dhanush from the original. Let's see whether the young crazy star is successful in captivating the attention of audience.
Actors: Manoranjan Ravichandran, Mishti Chakraborthy, Saikumar, Sithara, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Taarak Ponappa, Prakash Belawadi
Music: V Harikrishna
Producer: Rockline Venkatesh
Banner: Rockline Entertainments Pvt Ltd
Cinematography: Satya Hegde
Directed By: Nanda Kishore
Story
Sudheer is an unemployed civil engineering graduate for four years, who choose to stay home than venturing himself into a job out of his academic domain scope. Sudheer's younger brother gets a pampered reception from his father for being a responsible son and working in an IT company, whilst Sudheer receives series of taunts for being irresponsible and a vagabond.
Sudheer gets a new neighbour (Mishti) and both of them find it hard to get along with each other initially inviting petty cat-mice fights between the duo. A tragic shocker strikes Sudheer's family which makes both Sudheer and his father feel that the former is the sole reason for the catastrophic sadness.
Sudheer then gets a job in his preferred avenue but will be subjected to a series of political games by the antagonist. This not only deters his confidence and attitude, but also demands him to stand back and fight against the odds.
What is that distress which strikes Sudheer's family? Will he be able to bounce back from being a scapegoat of work politics? Will the leading couple get along well in the latter half? All these questions will be answered in theatres.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Engaging screenplay
Dialogues
Harikrishna's music
Downside
Predictable screenplay during second half
Not so commendable performances
Performances
Manoranjan has definitely improved from his first movie, Saheba, in terms of acting, body language and dance. But he still has a very long way to go. The industry is inundated with a series of young talents who are ready to grab any opportunity in their way, and Manoranjan cannot afford to lose them. Though he is decent, he appears to be plain and less convincing at parts.
Mishti is okay and doesn't draw special attention. Saikumar and Sithara are adequate in their roles while Taarak Ponaappa is just average. Sadhu Kokila is the saving grace who comes and entertains the audience in the latter half.
Technical Aspects
Satya Hedge charms the audience with his lens and has done a good job. Be it his lighting or framing, the ace cinematographer has rendered a decent job. V Harikrishna has given good numbers and a buzzing background music. Though the music reminds us of the original score from Anirudh Ravichander in VIP, Harikrishna helps the movie score well with his foot-tapping music.
Nothing much to laud about director Nanda Kishore as the movie is almost a frame to frame remake of the Tamil original. Though the audience get the vibe of native feel and sensitivity adaptability, he could have been creative in working out certain scripting portions on his own.