Mother Teresa For the Love of God Documentary: Release Date, Time And When To Watch The Three-Part Series

Mother Teresa is known for building a global empire of orphanages and helping sick prisoners get released from prison. However, a new documentary titled Mother Teresa: For the Love of God claims Saint Teresa covered up for the worst excesses of the Catholic Church.

The compelling new three-part Sky documentary series will showcase clips of interaction with some of her closest friends as well as bitter critics. It was through their research that the team came with thorough reappraisal that Teresa seemed more attracted to poverty and pain than actually helping people escape it.

For the unversed, Mother Teresa passed away on September 5, 1997 at the age of 87. She reportedly died after suffering from a cardiac arrest just days after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. The icon once stated, "By blood, I am Albanian. By citizenship, an Indian. By faith, I am a Catholic nun. As to my calling, I belong to the world. As to my heart, I belong entirely to the Heart of Jesus."

However, the series it set to portray her in a different light. The three-part series comes with a promise to 'reveal the extraordinary truth' about the formidable historical figure. The show's synopsis reads as, "A remarkable ride through the twists and turns of the life of one of the most controversial figures in history, with insight from those who knew her best."

Daily Mail report revealed that the series explores the issues in her charity work from the beginning when British doctor Jack Preger worked with her. He said he was shocked that "The nuns weren't delivering proper care."

The series claimed that by 1800s her status was high and much beloved by the public and around 100 million pounds a year was coming into her organisation, but most of it was being paid into the Vatican bank.

The documentary series that has become the most controversial release this month, is also set to stream in India. According to reports, the series will stream exclusively on the Sky app from May 10, 2022. The show is set to premiere worldwide and for the Indian audience it will be available at 1:30 am IST.