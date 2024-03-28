Aadujeevitham Public Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran And Blessy's Survival Drama Earns Acclaim

Aadujeevitham Public Review: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film penned, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This international co-production involves companies from both India and the United States. "Aadujeevitham" hit theatres on March 28, 2024, and promises a gripping cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is a cinematic adaptation of the acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, inspired by real events. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer compelled into slavery as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film underwent a prolonged development phase starting in 2009, with Blessy expressing interest in adapting Aadujeevitham after discovering the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast during the same year, and in 2009, Blessy initiated negotiations with Benyamin and commenced work on the screenplay. However, financial constraints hindered significant progress. Blessy devoted years to securing a producer, achieving success in 2015, which propelled the project forward. Joining as producers were Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, alongside Blessy himself. A. R. Rahman contributed the film's original score and songs.

Filming occurred in stages from March 2018 to July 2022, spanning six schedules across the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, supplemented by scenes shot in Kerala, India. The crew faced a 70-day ordeal in the Jordanian desert from March to May 2020, trapped by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Eventually, they were repatriated to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation program. Filming wrapped up on July 14, 2022.

Initially, Suriya was chosen and approached for the character of Najeeb, and Blessy had discussions with him regarding the role. However, due to his busy schedule and prior commitments, he opted out. Subsequently, Prithviraj agreed to take on the role while he was filming on the sets of Pokkiri Raja (2010) in 2008.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) Public Review

"Aadujeevitham" has generated significant anticipation among movie enthusiasts who were eagerly awaiting the promised extraordinary cinematic experience.

As audiences immerse themselves in this survival drama film, anticipation mounts for the insightful public reviews that will follow. Stay tuned as viewers share their thoughts and impressions, offering valuable insights into the impact and reception of "Aadujeevitham" on the cinematic landscape.

Check out the public reviews below:

Appreciation Post for @PrithviOfficial



Words wouldn't be enough to describe your performance & talent 😃



His performance shows his dedication & versatility 👌



One of the best performances of his career 👏#PrithvirajSukumaran, Take A Bow 🫡#TheGoatLife #Aadujeevitham pic.twitter.com/zcRNAyIwU8 — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) March 28, 2024

16 Years Of Dreaming, Dedication,Passion, Commitment, Hardwork Came into an End ❗



Extraordinary Reports for #Aadujeevitham 🐐🔥

The GOAT LIFE 💎



Wammala, ithaanda " Malayalam Cinema " 🎦



The "GOAT" Wood 💓 pic.twitter.com/xXjg2m11tK — s4eehâ4ï 🤳 (@Sreehari__707) March 28, 2024

#TheGoatLife #Review #Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLife is Absolutely Shocking, Stunning & Heart Wrenching👍(⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Stars) Prithviraj Sukumaran's mind blowing act brings alive the harsh reality of the brutal abuse and suffering of the migrant laborers and their exploitation by the… pic.twitter.com/9cGqcl39xk — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) March 28, 2024

#Aadujeevitham is a cinematic masterpiece! It's a heart-wrenching, truly magical survival thriller that showcases @PrithviOfficial 's best performance ever. Directed by @DirectorBlessy with @arrahman's mesmerizing music, it's a movie you CANNOT miss. #MustWatch pic.twitter.com/Sm4oE2avmY — Vignesh Krishnan (@vkv_iyer) March 28, 2024

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu, Najeeb's wife, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother, KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

Scripted by Benyamin and helmed by Blessy, the film's cinematography was handled by Sunil K. S., with editing done by A. Sreekar Prasad, while the musical score was composed by A. R. Rahman. The production was overseen by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.