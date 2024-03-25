Actor Surabhi Santhosh Marries Singer Pranav Chandran: Shares Wedding Highlights On Instagram

Actor Surabhi Santhosh Married Singer Pranav Chandran: Actress Surabhi Santhosh tied the knot with singer Pranav Chandran. The wedding took place in Kovalam, and Surabhi shared a picture from the ceremony on her Instagram story.

Surabhi And Pranav's Love Story

In an Instagram post last year, Surabhi sparked excitement among fans when she shared a photo with a young man, captioned 'Ever thine,' leading to speculation about her relationship status. As expected, Surabhi's announcement of her upcoming wedding took many by surprise.

In a subsequent interview with Manorama Online, Surabhi provided details about her engagement and marriage to Pranav Chandran, a singer affiliated with the Saregama label. Surabhi revealed that their families arranged the union, bridging the realms of Bollywood and Malayalam cinema, as Pranav is a singer in Bollywood. Pranav, originally from Payyannur, was brought up in Mumbai.

"We first met in March, and though we've been engaged for some time, we wanted to ensure a deeper understanding before making it public. After this period, we've recognised our compatibility and have now chosen to share this news," Surabhi said in the interview.

Surabhi Santhosh's career

Despite her roots in Thiruvananthapuram, Surabhi practices law in Bengaluru while pursuing her acting career. Her cinematic journey includes 'Kuttanadan Marpappa,' 'My Great Father,' 'Night Drive,' 'Kinavalli,' and 'An International Local Story,' directed by Harishree Ashokan. Additionally, three completed films, 'Aap Kaise Ho?,' 'Thrayam,' and 'Anuradha,' await their release, showcasing her diverse acting prowess alongside prominent names in the industry.

Surabhi Santhosh, known for her multifaceted talents in modelling, classical dance, law, and acting, made her foray into films with Kunchacko Boban's 'Kuttanadan Marpappa' back in 2018. Since then, she has graced the screen in various roles, the latest one to release being 'Aap Kaise Ho?' opposite Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Apart from her acting prowess, Surabhi's journey is laced with multifaceted talents. Having honed her classical dance skills since the age of six, she showcased her artistry in Thiruvananthapuram at just sixteen. The performance was so impressive that it caught the attention of a TV channel, leading to an invitation to their show, 'Morning Talk.'

While her initial foray into acting began with the Kannada remake of the Malayalam film 'Nivedyam,' it was 'Dushtaa' that marked her formal entry into the world of cinema. Following this, her journey expanded with projects like '2nd Half' in Kannada before her Malayalam debut with 'Kuttanadan Marpappa' and 'Kinavalli.'