 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Dulquer Salmaan To Team Up With Vishnu Unnikrishnan & Bibin George!

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan might team up with Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George for an upcoming entertainer.

Now, it has been confirmed that Dulquer Salmaan will join hands with the duo, who had earlier scripted the blockbuster movies Amar Akbar Anthony & Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan.

According to a report by Manorama Online, this upcoming film scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan & Bibin George will be Dulquer Salmaan's next venture in Malayalam. The director's name hasn't been revealed yet. Earlier, there were rumours that the duo would be making their directorial debut with this movie.

A selfie which Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George had taken with Dulquer Salmaan has been doing the rounds in the social media, since the past few days.

Meanwhile, it also has been confirmed that Jayaram will not be a part of the project. Initially, rumours were rife that Dulquer Salmaan would team up with Jayaram for the first time with this film.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is busy with his projects in other languages. He recently completed the shoot for his debut Bollywood movie Karwaan, which also features Irrfan Khan in the lead role. He will next join the sets of his upcoming Tamil movie.