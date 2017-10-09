 »   »   » FINALLY! Dileep Resumes Kammara Sambhavam

Dileep, the 'janapriyanayakan' of Mollywood is back after spending a long 85 days in the jail. As per the latest reports, Dileep has finally resumed the shooting for his highly ambitious project, Kammara Sambhavam.

According to the close sources, Dileep has already begun shooting for the movie, which marks the directorial debut of ad film-maker Rathish Ambat. The shooting of Kammara Sambhavam has been progressing at Vengara, Malappuram district.



If the reports are to be believed, Dileep and team will soon travel to Chennai, to shoot the rest of the portions of Kammara Sambhavam. The actor was arrested in connection with the actress abduction case, while shooting for the movie in Malayattoor forest.



The shooting of Kammara Sambhavam, which has been made with a whopping budget of 20 Crores, was abruptly stopped after Dileep's arrest. It was even rumoured that the makers have decided to drop the project, as the actor's bail plea was rejected multiple times.



Kammara Sambhavam, which is said to be a period drama, features popular actor Siddharth Narayan in a pivotal role. Actor-writer Murali Gopy has penned the script for the movie, which is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.