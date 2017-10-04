 »   »   » Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In October 2017!

The month of September was filled with an array of Malayalam movies, out of which most of them went on to make a mark at the box office. The Onam season and the Pooja season had paved way for the entry of certain big movies.
As we enter the month of October, the audiences can expect a good number of Malayalam movies, which are gearing up to make a mark at the theatres.
Some of the highly anticipated Malayalam movies will hit the marqueethis month. Keep scrolling down to know about the major Malayalam movies which are expected to come out in the theatres in this month.
Solo
Dulquer Salmaan's Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar is one of the big releases of the month. The highly anticipated movie, which is an anthology, will hit the theatres on October 5, 2017. The movie has been simultaneously made in Tamil and Malayalam and both the versions will come out on the same day.
Aakashamittayee
Jayaram starrer Aakashamittayee is the official remake of the Tamil movie Appa, directed by Samuthirakkani. Aakashamittayee, which has been jointly directed by P Samuthirakkani and M Padmakumar, has been produced under the banner Varnachithra Big Screen. The film will hit the theatres on October 6, 2017.
Kaattu
Asif Ali is all set to mesmerize the audiences once again, with his upcoming film Kaattu. The movie, directed by Arun Kumar Aravind, has its script penned by Ananthapadmanabhan. Kaattu also features Murali Gopy in an equally important role. The film will hit the theatres on October 13, 2017.
Villain
Mohanlal starrer Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan is definitely going to be the biggest release of the month. The film, which has been in the most awaited list will finally hit the theatres on October 27, 2017. Villain, which also features Vishal in an important role is touted to be a thriller and the movie is expected to make a grand release.
Goodalochana
Goodalachona is an upcoming film, directed by Thomas Sebastian, whose previous work was the Kunchacko Boban starrer Jamnapyari. Goodalochana also marks the debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan as a script writer. The film, which also features Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, Hareesh Kanaran in important roles is expected to come out in the month of October.
LavaKusha
LavaKusha, the comedy thriller was expected to come out in the theatres in the month of September 2017. The makers are yet to announce the official release date of the movie. LavaKusha, directed by Gireesh Mano has its script penned by Neeraj Madhav. The film, featuring Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese and Biju Menon in the lead roles might release in the month of October.