Vijay Sethupathi’s Slim Looking Selfie Goes Viral: Fans Surprised By His Transformation!

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who used to act as a fat man in his recent films, has now published a picture of himself in a slim look through his official Instagram page. It is going viral on social media.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is a leading actor in Tamil cinema today, is mixing it up as a pan Indian actor. He broke the stereotype formula for an actor and proved that only good acting is enough. Where there are a few actors who like to play only the hero role, Vijay Sethupathi has proved that he can also act in multi-starrer films.

Vijay Sethupathi, who played supporting roles in a few films in the initial period, later made his debut as a hero, but without a hero's edge, he performed like a common man. Vijay Sethupathi who used to look very slim in the initial period, later gained weight and was seen in salt and pepper style. In his recently released movie DSP, he changed his look to match his police character with a moustache.

Ace director Karthik Subbaraj is producing the film on behalf of Stone Bench. Karthik Subbaraj-Vijay Sethupathi alliance has been working together since the time of short film. After the films Pizza, Iraivi, Petta and Jigarthanda, they are joining again with the film DSP. Anu Keerthy is paired opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi in the film. Music director D Iman composed the songs and background score.

The movie DSP is directed by Ponram. His previous films are Varuthapadaatha Vaalibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan, Seemaraja and MGR Magan. Along with Vijay Sethupathi and Anu Kriti, 'Cook with Komali' fame Pugazh, Prince, Gnanasambandhan and many others have acted.

Released amid high expectations, the film DSP failed miserably at the box office. Vijay Sethupathi playing a cop role is nothing new. However, Sethupathi, in which he played the role of a cop, became a super hit. The fans who expected similar success in this film were disappointed.

Vijay Sethupathi who is very busy has shared his latest photo on social media. His fans are very surprised to see this photo. Vijay Sethupathi has lost a lot of weight and now looks slim. It was a post of him taking a selfie. This look is what fans are guessing for Vijay Sethupathi's next movie.

As Vijay Sethupathi has put on weight recently, there are some talks that he can only play the role of villain from now on. Now those who have seen his slim look are speechless. This photo is currently going viral on social media and gathering likes.

Vijay Sethupathi is playing an important role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. He did a prominent character in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai and it is ready for release. Also films like Gandhi Talkies, Mumbaikar, Merry Christmas are upcoming films starring Vijay Sethupathi.