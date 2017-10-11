 »   »   » Nivin Pauly Birthday Special: Get Set To Winess Some Strong Performances Of The Actor!

Nivin Pauly, the charming actor of Mollywood is celebrating his birthday today (October 11, 2017). He could rightly be tagged as a hit machine and the big successes of the films of his recent past show us why he his now one of the most bankable young actors of Mollywood.

Most recently, we saw Nivin Pauly in Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela wherin which he played his role to perfection. Now, the actor in Nivin Pauly is all set to explore new terrains. His script selection has always been spot on and the upcoming projects that he has committed are worth waiting for. Nivin Pauly has an array of movies in the pipeline and they are sure to be quite diferent from the films that he has done, so far.

On this special day, we take you through some of the upcoming movies of Nivin Pauly, which are sure to explore the actor in him to a good extent. Take a look..