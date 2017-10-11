 »   »   » Nivin Pauly Birthday Special: Get Set To Winess Some Strong Performances Of The Actor!

Nivin Pauly, the charming actor of Mollywood is celebrating his birthday today (October 11, 2017). He could rightly be tagged as a hit machine and the big successes of the films of his recent past show us why he his now one of the most bankable young actors of Mollywood.
Most recently, we saw Nivin Pauly in Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela wherin which he played his role to perfection. Now, the actor in Nivin Pauly is all set to explore new terrains. His script selection has always been spot on and the upcoming projects that he has committed are worth waiting for. Nivin Pauly has an array of movies in the pipeline and they are sure to be quite diferent from the films that he has done, so far.
On this special day, we take you through some of the upcoming movies of Nivin Pauly, which are sure to explore the actor in him to a good extent. Take a look..
Hey Jude
Hey Jude marks the third collaboration of Nivin Pauly with popular film-maker Shyamaprasad. The film also marks the entry of South Indian actress Trisha to Mollywood. From the stills of the film that have come out, it seems like Nivin Pauly is doing a real different role in the movie. We definitely can expect a grand performance from the actor in Hey Jude.
Moothon
Here is yet another project of Nivin Pauly which is high on expectations. Moothon, directed by Geethu Mohandas has some big names associated with the project. Nivin Pauly underwent special training for the film and reportedly, he will be seen in a different getup in Moothon. The actor will be heard using the Jesri dialect in the film.
Kayamkulam Kochunni
Kayamkulam Kochunni is the upcoming big project of Nivin Pauly. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the project has already gone on floors and Nivin Pauly will be seen playing the titular role in this film. Nivin Pauly underwent special training in Kalaripayattu for the movie.
Richie
Richie is the first direct Tamil film of Nivin Pauly. The movie is the Kannada remake of highly acclaimed film Ulidavaru Kandante. Nivin Pauly will be seen playing the title role in this film, directed by Gautham Ramachandran. Richie has huge hype surrounding it and the actor is expected to sparkle in the movie.
Jomon T John Movie
Popular cinematographer Jomon T John is all set to don the director's hat and his debut film will feature Nivin Pauly in the lead role. This upcoming promising venture, which has been titled as Kairali, is based on the Kerala's first ever big ship Kairali, which went missing in the sea. Nivin Pauly will be seen playing the role of a Captain in this film.