 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's 2017: Exploring The Actor In Him!

Nivin Pauly was touted to have a magnificent 2017 with some promising projects in the pipeline. In fact, the humongous success that he tasted in the year 2016 further increased the expectations on the actor's films in 2017.
It was a decent year for Nivin Pauly but it has to be said that 2017 wasn't as good as 2016 for Nivin Pauly, as far as the box office performances of his movies are concerned. But still, he continued his tryst with hits at the box office with some of his movies. Nivin Pauly has had three major releases in the year 2017.
Nevertheless, we saw the actor coming out of his comfort zone. He explored the actor in him with the movies of 2017, which in turn made the year a fruitful one for Nivin Pauly. Take a look at the movies of Nivin Pauly, which hit the theatres in 2017..
Sakhavu
Sakhavu was the first release of Nivin Pauly, in the year 2017. The film, which had Nivin Pauly playing dual roles had released during the Vishu season. The role of Sakhavu Krishnan offered the actor with a lot of scope for performance and he made the best use of it. But still, the film had opened to mixed reviews from the audiences. Nevertheless, the movie managed to enjoy a decent run in the theatres.
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela was one of the highly anticipated movies of the actor. Rightly, the film lived upto the huge expectations bestowed on it and emerged as a clear winner of the Onam season. The movie, directed by Althaf Salim was produced by Nivin Pauly himself. His portrayal of Kurien also earned him a lot of praises.
Richie
There was a huge hype surrounding Nivin Pauly's first straight film in Tamil. Richie, which featured Nivin Pauly in the title role was expected to strike big at the box office. The actor played the role of a local thug in this movie. Disappointingly, the film couldn't fetch good reviews and it couldn't make an impact in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The Big Projects
More importantly, the year 2017 went on to become a special one for him in this aspect. Some big projects have been announced with Nivin Pauly in the lead role. He will be seen playing the lead role in Geethu Mohandas's next film Moothon, Rajeev Ravi's biopic on NN Pillai and Jomon T John's directorial debut.