 »   »   » Solo Box Office: First Week (7 Days) Kerala Collections

Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan starring anthology movie, which hit the theatres on October 5, has been continuing its dream run at the releasing centres. Even though it has been in the headlines due to the controversies regarding the climax change, Solo has been performing extremely well at the box office.

The movie, which marked the Malayalam debut of renowned film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, depicts four stories of love and revenge. Dulquer Salmaan essays the lead characters, Shekhar, Trilok, Siva, and Rudra in the four stories, which revolve around the four elements, water, wind, fire, and earth.



Solo, which has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from all over, has already been declared as a superhit at the box office. Read the first week (7 days) Kerala box office collection report of Solo, here....