 »   »   » Dileep's Kammara Sambhavam: The Rocking New Posters of The Movie Are A Must-see!

The upcoming summer season is expected to mark the big arrival of the Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam, a film which has looked more than promising, right from its announcement days. The big budget venture has the presence of some of the big names in the cast and crew department. Directed by Rathish Ambat, the film has its script penned by popular actor and writer Murali Gopy.

Meanwhile, Kammara Sambhavam is now one among the hot topicson social media, with the new posters of the Dileep starrer ruling the roost. Dileep's all new look for the movie has impressed one and all. An array of posters of the movie have hit the online circuits in the past few days and they have definitely captured the attention of the netizens. Keep scrolling down to know more..



The Stunning Makeover Of Dileep! Dileep could be seen in a stylish avatar in this new poster of the movie. The actor looks stunning sporting a thick beard and a retro sunglass, which is expected to become a trendsetter.

Dileep's Character.. Dileep will be seen essaying a character named Kammaran in this much awaited venture. The actor will be seen in different get-ups portraying the different age groups of the character and it is this particular get-up that has garnered all the attention.

A Period Movie? Well, nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the film and going by the initial reports, the story of the film will be set in different time periods and we can definitely expect something really special.

Dileep and Siddharth Popular Tamil actor Siddharth is making his debut in Mollywood with Kammara Sambhavam. He will be seen essaying a character named Othenan Nambiar and this poster featuring Dileep and Siddharth has grabbed many eyeballs.



On the other hand, the new posters have left the audiences eager to catch the trailer and the teaser of the movie. Hopefully, the makers will come up with the same in the days to come.