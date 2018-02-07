 »   »   » STUNNER! Dileep's Old Man Look From Kammara Sambhavam Is Out!

The Old Man Look

The wait to see Dileep's old man look from Kammara Sambhavam has finally come to an end. Dileep himself took to Facebook to reveal the new poster of the movie, which has the actor in this new look.



A Stunner..!

Well, Dileep has once again stunned one and all with his amazing ability to transform into the looks of a character. This new look of the actor is indeed a stunner and we simply can't wait to watch him on the big screen.If reports are to be believed, close to 5 hours were spend on the makeup for the character, on a daily basis.



Kammaran..

Reportedly, Dileep will be seen essaying a character named Kammaran and the movie traverses through the character's life in different stages. The movie's story is set in different time periods.



The First Look Poster

Earlier, Dileep had come up with the first look poster of the movie, which featured the actor in a fierce avatar, sporting a thick beard and moustache. Later, the team also came up with other two posters of the movie.



Release..!

According to the reports, a few more portions of the film is left to be completed. Tamil actor Siddharth will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie. The makers are planning to release the film in the month of April

