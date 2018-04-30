 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban Has Already Scored A Hat-trick Of Hits In 2018 So Far!

Kunchacko Boban has had an amazing 2018 so far. The actor's most recent release Panchavarna Thatha, directed by Ramesh Pisharody is doing an extremely good business in the theatres. The actor has scored yet another hit with this feel-good movie.

Meanwhile, Panchavarna Thatha is the actor's fourth major release of the year 2018. Most recently, actor Aju Varghese did send out a Facebook post revealing the box office collections of Kunchacko Boban's previous 3 releases.

Kunchacko Boban had kick-started the year with the film Diwanjimoola Grand Prix in which he had played a special role. The film couldn't live up to the big expectations bestowed on it but the three films that followed went on to taste success at the box office. Read on to know more about the same..

Shikkari Shambhu Shikkari Shambhu, the film that hit the theatres on January 20, 2018 was Kunchacko Boban's second big release of the year. The film, directed by Sugeeth, went on to complete 50 days of its run in a good number of theatres. According to the Facebook post send out by Aju Varghese, the film collected 5.5 Crores from its final run in the theatres. Kuttanadan Marpappa Kuttanadan Marpappa, the film directed by debut film-maker Sreejith Vijayan catered well to all sections of the audiences alike. This humour filled entertainer was lauded by entertainment seeking audiences and the Kunchacko Boban starrer continued its good run despite other movie stepping in for the race. Reportedly, the film has fetched 8.1 Crores from 25 days of run in the theatres Panchavarna Thatha Panchavarna Thatha had graced the big screens during this Vishu season. The film that features Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles has gained the acceptance and love of the Malayalam film audiences. According to a report by Manorama Online, the film fetched 7.65 Crores from 12 days its run in the theatres. Upcoming Movies Kunchacko Boban is at present busy with the works of his upcoming film with debut film-maker Soumya Sadanandan. The film also features actress Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role. The shoot of the film is currently progressing and the movie is expected to be a feel good movie.