Biju Menon's Padayottam: Prithviraj Launches The First Teaser Of The Movie!

    Padayottam will be Biju Menon's next big release of the year. The makers of the film have already released a couple of posters of the film, which revealed Biju Menon's mass avatar as a character named Chenkal Reghu. Now, the much-awaited teaser of the film has hit the online circuits.

    Biju Menons Padayottam: Prithviraj Launches The First Teaser Of The Movie!

    It was none other than Prithviraj, who released the first teaser of Padayottam. The actor took to his official Facebook page to launch the official teaser of Padayottam. He has wished the entire team of Padayottam all the very best.

    The 35-second long teaser of the film is as catchy as the posters of the film. The teaser doesn't reveal Biju Menon's look from the movie. However, it gives a strong build-up to the film's lead character Chenkal Reghu, played by Biju Menon. It begins with a short sequence featuring Lijo Jose Pellissery, which is followed by another one featuring Dileesh Pothen, Saiju Kurup and Sudhi Koppa. At the same time, the final cut that shows Biju Menon in the darkness is sure to give goosebumps to all.

    Take a look at the teaser here.

    Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Padayottam yet. The movie, directed by newbie Rafeek Abraham, is expected to be a perfect entertainer with fun elements. According to the reports, the makers are planning to release the film during the Onam season.

