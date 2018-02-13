 »   »   » INTERESTING! Priya Prakash Varrier Is Much More Than An Actress!

Priya Prakash Varrier, The Singer

Priya Prakash varrier is a good singer too and here is the proof. The actress has uploaded a videos in which she is heard singing the song Channa Mereyaa.. from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and she wins the hearts of the audiences with her soulful sound, as well. The video has already clocked above 4 Lakh views on Instagram.

Paaru& @vishnu0407👫 A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:06am PST

'Eeran Megham..'

Here is another video that shows how good a singer she is. Here you will hear actress singing the song Eeran Megham from the superhit Malayalam movie Chithram. This video also has fetched above 4 Lakh views.

Instagram Profile

Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier is racing ahead on Instagram as far as number of followers are considered. At present, the upcoming actress has got 1.7 Million followers on Instagram and going at this rate, she is expected to become the most followed Malayalam celebrity on Instagram.

The Song..

Meanwhile, the song which boosted the popularity of Priya Prakash Varrier is an equally big success. Maanikya Malarayi Poovi song has clocked in above 8 Million views within 4 days of time and is all set to clock in some big records.