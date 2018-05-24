 »   »   » Tovino Thomas Shares A Picture Of The Amazing Moment With The Legends!

Tovino Thomas's popularity has sky-rocketed and the year 2017 was nothing short than a brilliant one for the actor in him. He delivered back-to-back hits and more importantly, his performances in the films also got much noted.

At the recently held Asianet Film Awards, which was the 20th edition of much popular award ceremony, Tovino Thomas was adjudged as the Best Performer of the year. The young actor was present for the function, which was attended by other top celebrities as well.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan too, attended the big function in Kochi. Megastar Mammootty was also present for the big occasion. Tovino Thomas, took to Facebook, to share a picture, for which he has given the caption 'A Moment With Legends'.

In this picture, you could see Tovino Thomas shaking hands with Kamal Haasan. Mammootty is seated besides Kamal Haasan. Asianet's MD K Madhavan could also be seen in the picture.

As you all know, Tovino Thomas is all set to step in to the Tamil film industry as well, with the actor's debut Tamil movie all set to hit the theatres this week. The film, which has been titled as Abhiyum Anuvum, will grace the big screens on May 25, 2018. Pia Bajpai stars opposite Tovino Thomas in the movie. The Malayalam version of the film will also hit the theatres on the same date. Meanwhile, the actor has two other Malayalam movies in the line-up for a release, in the form of Theevandi and Maradona.