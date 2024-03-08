Anweshippin Kandethum OTT Release Date & Platform: Here's Where To Watch Tovino's Investigative Thriller Movie

Anweshippin Kandethum OTT Release: Tovino Thomas stars in the latest investigative thriller "Anweshippin Kandethum," directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V. Abraham, which was released in theatres on February 9th.

Anweshippin Kandethum, directed by Darwin Kuriakose and set in the early 1990s, adopts the investigative thriller genre, with Tovino Thomas portraying the character of SI Anand Narayanan. The plot investigates two separate murders, delving into the subsequent investigations aimed at unravelling the mysteries.

In this compelling narrative, Tovino Thomas assumes the role of a dedicated police officer, commanding attention with his portrayal. The trailer of the movie provides a sneak peek into the film's ambiance, highlighting Tovino's character's tenacity in reopening an unresolved murder case, even if it means resorting to unconventional means.

Anweshippin Kandethum OTT Release Date And Platform

The highly anticipated film "Anweshippin Kandethum" started its digital streaming on Netflix on March 8th. The movie promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances. Starring the talented Tovino Thomas in the lead role, "Anweshippin Kandethum" delves into a gripping narrative filled with suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists. Fans who were eagerly awaiting its digital release can now watch it on Netflix. Cinephiles and enthusiasts of Malayalam cinema can now immerse themselves in this thrilling cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes.

Anweshippin Kandethum Cast And Crew

The ensemble cast features Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Harishree Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Pramod Veliyanadu, Kottayam Naseer, Madhupal, and Asees Nedumangad, each playing significant roles.

Featuring music director Santhosh Narayanan's debut in Malayalam cinema, 'Anweshippin Kandethum' showcases a skilled team behind the scenes. Gautham Sankar handles cinematography, while Saiju Sreedharan's adept editing adds to its cinematic allure.