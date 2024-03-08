Anweshippin Kandethum OTT Release Date & Platform: Here's Where To Watch Tovino's Investigative Thriller Movie

Anweshippin
Kandethum
OTT
Release:
Tovino
Thomas
stars
in
the
latest
investigative
thriller
"Anweshippin
Kandethum," directed
by
Darwin
Kuriakose
and
written
by
Jinu
V.
Abraham,
which
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
Anweshippin
Kandethum,
directed
by
Darwin
Kuriakose
and
set
in
the
early
1990s,
adopts
the
investigative
thriller
genre,
with
Tovino
Thomas
portraying
the
character
of
SI
Anand
Narayanan.
The
plot
investigates
two
separate
murders,
delving
into
the
subsequent
investigations
aimed
at
unravelling
the
mysteries.
In
this
compelling
narrative,
Tovino
Thomas
assumes
the
role
of
a
dedicated
police
officer,
commanding
attention
with
his
portrayal.
The
trailer
of
the
movie
provides
a
sneak
peek
into
the
film's
ambiance,
highlighting
Tovino's
character's
tenacity
in
reopening
an
unresolved
murder
case,
even
if
it
means
resorting
to
unconventional
means.
Anweshippin
Kandethum
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
highly
anticipated
film
"Anweshippin
Kandethum" started
its
digital
streaming
on
Netflix
on
March
8th.
The
movie
promises
to
captivate
audiences
with
its
intriguing
storyline
and
stellar
performances.
Starring
the
talented
Tovino
Thomas
in
the
lead
role,
"Anweshippin
Kandethum"
delves
into
a
gripping
narrative
filled
with
suspense,
mystery,
and
unexpected
twists.
Fans
who
were
eagerly
awaiting
its
digital
release
can
now
watch
it
on
Netflix.
Cinephiles
and
enthusiasts
of
Malayalam
cinema
can
now
immerse
themselves
in
this
thrilling
cinematic
experience
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes.
Anweshippin
Kandethum
Cast
And
Crew
The
ensemble
cast
features
Siddique,
Indrans,
Shammi
Thilakan,
Alencier
Ley
Lopez,
Harishree
Ashokan,
Prem
Prakash,
Pramod
Veliyanadu,
Kottayam
Naseer,
Madhupal,
and
Asees
Nedumangad,
each
playing
significant
roles.
Featuring
music
director
Santhosh
Narayanan's
debut
in
Malayalam
cinema,
'Anweshippin
Kandethum' showcases
a
skilled
team
behind
the
scenes.
Gautham
Sankar
handles
cinematography,
while
Saiju
Sreedharan's
adept
editing
adds
to
its
cinematic
allure.