When Suriya Enquired About Dulquer Salmaan's Injured Leg!

    Suriya, the much loved Kollywood actor, is dearer to the Malayalam film audiences as well. Yes, it is a fact that he hasn't appeared in any Malayalam movie so far, but he commands a good fan base of his own, which he gained through some of his superhit Tamil movies. At the same time, Suriya shares a very cordial relationship with the Malayalam actors as well, and as you all know, he had attended the AMMA Mazhavil show, which was held in the month of May in Thiruvananthapuram.

    When Suriya Enquired About Dulquer Salmaans Injured Leg!

    Meanwhile, Suriya celebrated his birthday on July 23, 2018, and on the special day, the Malayalam film audiences as well as the big stars of the Malayalam film industry had conveyed their special wishes to the actor.

    Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Wishes For Suriya

    Mollywood's own Dulquer Salmaan was one among those Malayalam celebrities who wished Suriya on the special day. He took to his social media sites to wish the actor and conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Suriya, whom he addresses as 'Anna' in the tweet.

    Suriya's Response To The Wishes

    Suriya made it a point to thank Dulquer Salmaan for the lovely wishes that the young actor had sent. Apart from thanking the young actor, Suriya also enquired about the injured leg of Dulquer Salmaan.

    When Dulquer Salmaan Injured His Leg!

    For those of you who are not aware, Dulquer Salmaan had injured his leg during the rehearsal camp of AMMA Mazhavil show. Despite the injury, Dulquer Salmaan had made it a point to participate in the AMMA Show and he also had performed a dance number in style.

    Dulquer Salmaan's Response

    Later, Dulquer Salmaan came up with a reply to the tweet sent out by Suriya. The young actor conveyed that he is much better now and also thanked him for enquiring about his injury. This interesting Twitter conversation gained the attention of all the fans of both the big stars.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 17:35 [IST]
