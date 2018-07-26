 »   »   »  When Suriya Enquired About Dulquer Salmaan's Injured Leg!

@Suriya_offl happy birthday Anna !! lots and lots of love !! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 23, 2018

Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Wishes For Suriya

Mollywood's own Dulquer Salmaan was one among those Malayalam celebrities who wished Suriya on the special day. He took to his social media sites to wish the actor and conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Suriya, whom he addresses as 'Anna' in the tweet.

Thank you @dulQuer trust your leg is much better now.!! https://t.co/SKjszPHlQ2 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 24, 2018

Suriya's Response To The Wishes

Suriya made it a point to thank Dulquer Salmaan for the lovely wishes that the young actor had sent. Apart from thanking the young actor, Suriya also enquired about the injured leg of Dulquer Salmaan.

When Dulquer Salmaan Injured His Leg!

For those of you who are not aware, Dulquer Salmaan had injured his leg during the rehearsal camp of AMMA Mazhavil show. Despite the injury, Dulquer Salmaan had made it a point to participate in the AMMA Show and he also had performed a dance number in style.

Much better anna ! Thanks for asking ☺☺ — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 25, 2018

Dulquer Salmaan's Response

Later, Dulquer Salmaan came up with a reply to the tweet sent out by Suriya. The young actor conveyed that he is much better now and also thanked him for enquiring about his injury. This interesting Twitter conversation gained the attention of all the fans of both the big stars.