Shane Nigam To Make Tamil Debut Soon!

Shane Nigam, the young actor has been making headlines for his fallout with the producers of his upcoming films. The Kerala Film Producers Association has recently decided to drop two his much-awaited projects, Veyil and Qurbaani. Amidst of all these controversies, Shane Nigam is all set to make his Tamil debut very soon.

As per the latest updates, Shane has been approached to be a part of the upcoming Vikram starrer, which has been tentatively titled as Chiyaan 58. The young actor himself confirmed the reports in a recent interview given to a popular online media. Reportedly, the Ishq actor is playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Interestingly, the portions which feature Shane Nigam will be completely shot at the various locations of Russia. Vikram's Chiyaan 58 is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the filmmaker who is best known for his superhits outings, Imaikka Nodigal and DeMonte Colony. If things fall in place, Chiyaan 58 will turn out as a great launch for Shane Nigam in Tamil Cinema.