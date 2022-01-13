Dileep Case: Crime Branch Conducts Raid At The Actor’s Residence In Aluva

A raid is currently underway at Mollywood star Dileep's residence in Aluva in connection with the 2017 actress assault case. The Kerala Crime Branch officers started raiding his house at around 12 pm on Thursday (January 13). The raid is being conducted a day after the police recorded the statements of film director Balachandrakumar, who alleged that the actor had visuals of the 2017 sexual assault in his custody.

Recently, a fresh FIR was registered against the actor for allegedly threatening the officials who investigated the case. An incriminating audio clip purportedly of Dileep and his coterie threatening the officials investigating the actress assault case also came out a few days back. According to reports, it was at his residence in Aluva where the conspiracy to attack the officials was hatched.

Reportedly, a raid is also being conducted at Dileep's production company office and his brother Anup's house in Aluva. Anup is also an accused in the newly registered FIR.

Dileep's Arrest In Connection With Actress Assault Case Restrained Till January 14: Reports

Mohanlal And Mammootty Finally Stand In Solidarity With Dileep Case Assault Survivor

The actor is one of the accused in the sensational 2017 actress assault case. He was accused of hiring a goon named Pulsar Suni to kidnap and sexually assault her. Recently, the actress made headlines after she took to her Instagram handle to express that she will continue her fight for justice. Soon after, who's who of Mollywood including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Parvathy Thiruvothu expressed their solidarity with her.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.