Shocking! VP Khalid Dies During The Shoot Of Tovino Thomas’ Next Untitled Film

Sad
news
for
all
Malayalam
movie
fans!
Senior
Mollywood
actor
VP
Khalid
passed
away
today
morning
(June
24)
while
shooting
for
Tovino
Thomas'
next
untitled
film.
According
to
several
media
reports,
VP
Khalid
was
found
unconscious
in
the
washroom
of
the
film's
location
in
Vaikkom.
He
reportedly
suffered
a
cardiac
arrest.
VP
Khalid
is
survived
by
his
cinematographer-sons
Jimsi
Khalid,
Shaiju
Khalid
and
director-son
Khalid
Rahman.
The
senior
actor's
demise
indeed
left
his
fans
and
celebrities
in
shock.
Many
celebs
and
fans
mourned
his
demise
on
social
media.
Talking
about
VP
Khalid,
the
actor
was
popularly
known
for
his
character
Sumesh
in
the
popular
sitcom
Marimayam.