 »   »   » Bin Kamacha Navra (1984) - A Glance through Old Memories

A high voltage family drama 'Bin Kamacha Navra' was a well-made package of accurate characterization, supported by stunning performances by Ashok Saraf, Ranjana, Kuldeep Pawar, Madhu Kambikar and Nilu Phule. in prominent roles.

Directed by Murlidhar Kapdi, ''Bin Kamacha Navra' was a super hit comedy blockbuster which revolves around the story of a lazy husband interested only in every woman rather than his wife.

'Bin Kamacha Navra' still remains a cult film in the history of Marathi cinema and is still fondly remembered and evoked by the audiences.

Source: Marathidhamaal

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,