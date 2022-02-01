    For Quick Alerts
      Singers Sukriti - Prakriti Kakar Reveal The First Look Of Their Upcoming Song With Parth Samthaan

      The poster of 'Single Saiyaan’, the upcoming song of the glamorous sisters - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar appears to be wedding dance song alongside the charming and talented TV actor Parth Samthaan. With the wedding season around the corner, the trio looks amazingly perfect in the poster giving us a perfect sangeet vibe.

      Prakriti- Sukriti look startlingly in a beautiful sequence saree, while Parth Samthaan with no exception charms us with his Indian avatar looking spectacular as ever.

      India’s favourite pop-sensation comes together with popular Bollywood singer and composer Payal Dev for the first time as their opening song of 2022.

      Single Saiyaan is set to release on 3rd February on VYRL Originals YouTube channel with teaser of the song dropping tomorrow at 11 AM. Stay tuned for more!

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 0:26 [IST]
      X