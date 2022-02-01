Singers Sukriti - Prakriti Kakar Reveal The First Look Of Their Upcoming Song With Parth Samthaan

The
poster
of
'Single
Saiyaan’,
the
upcoming
song
of
the
glamorous
sisters
-
Sukriti
and
Prakriti
Kakar
appears
to
be
wedding
dance
song
alongside
the
charming
and
talented
TV
actor
Parth
Samthaan.
With
the
wedding
season
around
the
corner,
the
trio
looks
amazingly
perfect
in
the
poster
giving
us
a
perfect
sangeet
vibe.
Prakriti-
Sukriti
look
startlingly
in
a
beautiful
sequence
saree,
while
Parth
Samthaan
with
no
exception
charms
us
with
his
Indian
avatar
looking
spectacular
as
ever.
India’s
favourite
pop-sensation
comes
together
with
popular
Bollywood
singer
and
composer
Payal
Dev
for
the
first
time
as
their
opening
song
of
2022.