Manisha Ranawat: Setting Trends with Copyrighted Iconic Hat at Creators United 2024

New
Delhi
(India),
March
26:
In
a
bold
move
that
solidified
her
status
as
a
trendsetter
in
the
industry,
Manisha
Ranawat
recently
secured
copyright
for
her
signature
style
of
a
hat,
marking
a
significant
milestone
in
her
illustrious
career.
With
this
achievement
fresh
in
her
mind,
she
radiates
confidence
and
creativity,
poised
to
continue
pushing
the
boundaries
of
innovation
in
her
craft.
Recently
invited
as
a
special
guest
at
Creators
United
2024,
where
she
flaunted
her
iconic
hat,
Manisha
Ranawat
immersed
herself
in
vibrant
interactions
with
influencers
from
diverse
fields.
Inspired
by
the
creativity
and
passion
of
the
influencers
she
met,
Manisha
was
eager
to
forge
collaborations
and
partnerships
that
would
not
only
elevate
her
own
projects
but
also
offer
opportunities
for
budding
talent
in
the
industry.
Conferred
with
the
title
of
the
youngest
colorful
filmmaker
from
India,
has
been
a
trailblazer
in
the
world
of
cinema.
At
a
remarkably
young
age,
Manisha
established
her
production
house,
MD
International,
with
bases
in
Mumbai,
Dubai,
and
the
UK.
With
plans
to
produce
multiple
films
annually
across
various
genres,
MD
International
embodies
Manisha's
commitment
to
storytelling
and
her
desire
to
address
social
issues
through
cinema.
Apart
from
being
a
filmmaker,
she
is
a
business
personality
and
a
trustee
of
the
First
Humanity
Foundation,
dedicated
to
philanthropic
activities
such
as
building
schools
and
hospitals
for
the
underprivileged.
An
ardent
supporter
of
the
LGBTQ
community,
Manisha's
involvement
in
various
social
causes
reflects
her
commitment
to
creating
a
positive
impact
through
her
work.
She
actively
supports
the
government
and
has
collaborated
on
various
sponsorships
in
the
past.
Moving
forward,
she
remains
dedicated
to
fostering
collaborations
and
providing
support
in
alignment
with
her
values
and
beliefs.
With
her
upcoming
film,
'Jahaan,'
on
the
horizon,
anticipation
continues
to
mount.
Promising
a
departure
from
conventional
love
stories,
'Jahaan'
is
set
to
captivate
audiences
worldwide
with
its
unique
narrative.
Manisha's
dedication
to
storytelling
and
her
desire
to
address
social
issues
through
cinema
shine
through
in
every
aspect
of
her
work,
making
her
a
true
luminary
in
the
world
of
filmmaking.
As
Manisha
Ranawat
continues
to
make
her
mark
on
the
industry,
her
vibrant
personality,
dedication,
and
commitment
to
creating
meaningful
cinema
serve
as
an
inspiration
to
creators
and
influencers
alike,
ensuring
that
her
legacy
will
endure
for
years
to
come.