Manisha Ranawat: Setting Trends with Copyrighted Iconic Hat at Creators United 2024

New Delhi (India), March 26: In a bold move that solidified her status as a trendsetter in the industry, Manisha Ranawat recently secured copyright for her signature style of a hat, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. With this achievement fresh in her mind, she radiates confidence and creativity, poised to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in her craft.

Recently invited as a special guest at Creators United 2024, where she flaunted her iconic hat, Manisha Ranawat immersed herself in vibrant interactions with influencers from diverse fields. Inspired by the creativity and passion of the influencers she met, Manisha was eager to forge collaborations and partnerships that would not only elevate her own projects but also offer opportunities for budding talent in the industry.

Conferred with the title of the youngest colorful filmmaker from India, has been a trailblazer in the world of cinema. At a remarkably young age, Manisha established her production house, MD International, with bases in Mumbai, Dubai, and the UK. With plans to produce multiple films annually across various genres, MD International embodies Manisha's commitment to storytelling and her desire to address social issues through cinema.

Apart from being a filmmaker, she is a business personality and a trustee of the First Humanity Foundation, dedicated to philanthropic activities such as building schools and hospitals for the underprivileged.

An ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, Manisha's involvement in various social causes reflects her commitment to creating a positive impact through her work. She actively supports the government and has collaborated on various sponsorships in the past. Moving forward, she remains dedicated to fostering collaborations and providing support in alignment with her values and beliefs.

With her upcoming film, 'Jahaan,' on the horizon, anticipation continues to mount. Promising a departure from conventional love stories, 'Jahaan' is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its unique narrative. Manisha's dedication to storytelling and her desire to address social issues through cinema shine through in every aspect of her work, making her a true luminary in the world of filmmaking.

As Manisha Ranawat continues to make her mark on the industry, her vibrant personality, dedication, and commitment to creating meaningful cinema serve as an inspiration to creators and influencers alike, ensuring that her legacy will endure for years to come.